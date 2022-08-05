Yards Brewing Co. Level Up Tropical IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Part of Yards Brewing’s “8-bit” series, Level Up is a tropical IPA. The Philadelphia brewery calls it the “perfect ‘pick-up-and-play’ IPA.” It pours a hazy lemon candy color with champagne-like bubbles. Take a smell and you’ll get scents of lemon, citrus, pineapple, and mango. It has flavors of mellow tropical fruit with a slightly bitter finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year Round

