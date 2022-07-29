Yards Brewing Co. Star Jockey Galaxy Hop Hazy IPA Get it

Style: IPA

When Philadelphia’s Yards Brewing was looking for a way to differentiate their new beers, they decided to go retro. For the brewery’s “8-bit” IPA series, they incorporated video game branding from the 80s. Then, along the way, they decided to make a video game to go with the beer. Just scan a QR code on the can and you can play Star Jockey on your phone at the same time you’re drinking Star Jockey the IPA. You’re not going to turn any kids’ heads with these games, but that’s fine because they’re for 21+ and you can earn a free beer at the Yards taproom. Pouring a Star Jockey, you’ll see it’s a translucent straw color with some light foam. There are aromas of ripe tropical fruit and flowers. We were big fans of the sweet pine and pineapple candy tasting notes with some fading bitterness at the end.

ABV: 7.2%

Availability: Year Round

