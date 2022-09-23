Zipline Brewing Co. Copper Alt.Get it
Style: German Altbier
Founded in Lincoln, NE, by two attorneys and an orthopedic surgeon, Zipline has been brewing since 2012. The brewery’s Copper Alt. has won gold medals for altbier at the Great American Beer Festival and the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Out of the can, Copper Alt. is a dark copper with a head that dissipates slowly. It has aromas of brown bread and toasted malt with some fruit notes. Tasting it, there’s dark toasted malt with a hazelnut and cacao nib finish.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Year round
