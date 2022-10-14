Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Zipline Brewing Co. Dear Old Nebraska Brew

Style: Lager

As Zipline states, this beer is “designed by and for University of Nebraska alumni.” Canned in distinctive Cornhusker red, the beer comes out of the can a clear straw gold with a healthy head of foam. It has aromas of malted grains and grasses. Dear Old Nebraska is perfect for tailgating with easy drinking flavors of malted grains and lightly toasted bread with a bit of mild bitterness at the end.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

