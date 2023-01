Zipline Brewing Co. German-Style Kölsch Get it

Style: Ale

Zipline calls this one, an “ale that drinks like a lager.” It pours clear and is straw in color with aromas of floral hops and grassy grains. There’s a sweet, floral, hoppy taste that has a clean finish.

ABV: 5.4%

Availability: Year round

