Zipline Brewing Co. Green Label IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Lincoln, Nebraska’s Zipline sums this IPA up in three words, “Hoppy. Bright. Tropical.” Pouring Green Label, you get a mildly hazy dark hay color with a big head of bright foam. Smelling the beer, you can tell Zipline was right on with its description. There are pronounced hoppy aromas of citrus and mango. A sip will confirm that you’re getting smooth flavors of orange and grapefruit pith with some more tropical notes showing up in the background.

Style: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

