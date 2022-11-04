Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Zipline Brewing Co. Key Lime Pie

Style: IPA

Zipline calls this beer a “milkshake IPA,” as it’s brewed with vanilla, lime, and milk sugar. Key Lime Pie is the color of hazy yellow grapefruit juice with aromas of lime zest and bread dough. It’s true to its advertising: Tasting notes include vanilla, lime, and sugar with a little bitterness to remind you you’re drinking a beer.  

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

