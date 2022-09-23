Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Zipline Daaang! IPA
Zipline Daaang! IPA

Style: IPA

Zipline says this IPA was “so dank and tangy” that the name was obvious. Daaang! comes out of the can a hazy lemon juice color with bright white foam. There are aromas of resinous pine hops, mandarin orange, and banana. Take a drink and you get a citrus blast followed by a hoppy, piney, mouthwatering dankness and a bitter finish. 

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Year round

