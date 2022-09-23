Zipline Daaang! IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Zipline says this IPA was “so dank and tangy” that the name was obvious. Daaang! comes out of the can a hazy lemon juice color with bright white foam. There are aromas of resinous pine hops, mandarin orange, and banana. Take a drink and you get a citrus blast followed by a hoppy, piney, mouthwatering dankness and a bitter finish.
ABV: 8.0%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top