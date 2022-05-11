10. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye Get It

No list of 18-year-old whiskies would be complete without this unicorn from Buffalo Trace. Part of the distillery’s Antique Collection, the extra-mature rye clocks in at 90 proof and usually showcases notes of cherry, black pepper, and lush oak. There’s next to no chance of you finding this whiskey at its asking price—at least not without a store lottery or long line involved—but it’s definitely one to add to your bucket list, if you get lucky.

[$99; in stores]

