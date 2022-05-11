2. Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Get It

One of the few bourbons to hit this advanced age and still taste great, Elijah Craig 18 is bottled as a single barrel—likely because there’s so little to be had, it would be impossible to blend a consistent flavor profile from batch to batch. That doesn’t mean the whiskey isn’t top-quality though. It most certainly is, hewing to Elijah Craig’s usual spice and fruit-forward profile with additional oak that lingers long into the finish.

[$130; elijahcraig.com]

