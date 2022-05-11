3. Jameson 18-Year-Old Get It

Blending triple-distilled single grain and pot still whiskies, this elegant pour is a big step up from the Jame-O shots you probably did in college. Matured in a combination of ex-sherry and ex-bourbon casks, the final blend is finished in first-fill ex-bourbon casks which enhance its underlying creaminess and sweet vanilla flavors. Though we’d never tell you how to drink your whiskey, this Jameson really should be sipped to be appreciated.

[$169; jamesonwhiskey.com]

