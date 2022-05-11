Food & Drink

18-Year-Old Whiskies Worth the Investment—and the Hunt

4. Balblair 18-Year-Old

Balblair’s classic Highland single malts are some of the best out there, partly thanks to their maturation environment. While many other distilleries use taller warehouses with less natural climate control to hold their barrels, Balblair single malt casks sit in traditional dunnage warehouses. The thick stone walls and earth floors of these buildings impart a subtle additional maturity that can’t be faked. With a finish in first-fill European oak sherry butts, Balblair 18-year-old sings with spice and vanilla but retains a firm grounding in leather and nutty notes. 

