5. Crown Royal 18-Year-Old Get It

Canadian whisky does lengthy aging quite well, given the long northern winters, so it’s surprising that there aren’t more bottles with high age statements on them. Crown Royal is one of the few, debuting this limited-edition release as part of its XR series in late 2021. A blend of three whiskies, it sips as smoothly and sweetly as any other Crown Royal, with added complexity from its many years in barrel.

[$140; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!