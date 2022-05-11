6. Loch Lomond 18-Year-OldGet It
By far the best deal for single malt scotch of this age, Loch Lomond has one of the more interesting production processes in Scotland. The distillery practices extra-long fermentation with several different yeasts, including wine yeast, and makes eight different spirit profiles on its array of traditional pot and straight-necked stills. Drawing on that diversity after so many years of aging, Loch Lomond 18-year-old embraces tropical fruit, dark chocolate, and spice in elegant, flavorful balance.
[$90; us.lochlomondwhiskies.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top