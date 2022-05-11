6. Loch Lomond 18-Year-Old Get It

By far the best deal for single malt scotch of this age, Loch Lomond has one of the more interesting production processes in Scotland. The distillery practices extra-long fermentation with several different yeasts, including wine yeast, and makes eight different spirit profiles on its array of traditional pot and straight-necked stills. Drawing on that diversity after so many years of aging, Loch Lomond 18-year-old embraces tropical fruit, dark chocolate, and spice in elegant, flavorful balance.

[$90; us.lochlomondwhiskies.com]

