7. Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Get It

Once upon a time, this whisky collected dust on store shelves, passed up because no one had yet realized just how good Japanese whisky is. Nowadays, you’ll be lucky to find a single bottle in your city, let alone at the suggested retail price, but don’t despair: Once the secret got out a decade ago, Yamazaki started making more whisky, and eventually its supplies should catch up with demand. Will it be worth the wait? As long as it tastes as good as it used to, absolutely.

[$349; in stores or at reservebar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!