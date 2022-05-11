8. Glengoyne 18-Year-Old Get It

This picturesque distillery sits directly on the Highlands-Lowlands border line, so that technically the whisky is made on one side and matured on the other. (It’s considered to be a Highland single malt, however.) Shockingly overlooked by many scotch fans, Glengoyne produces a fruity, full-bodied whisky that makes great use of sherry casks. Its stylish packaging and fair price should make it better-known, but since it isn’t yet, we recommend stocking up before the secret’s out.

[$200; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!