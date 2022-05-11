9. Macallan 18-Year-Old Double Cask Get It

Scotland’s most famous single malt has several lines in its core range—Sherry Oak, Double Cask, and Triple Cask Matured—and each one of them boasts an 18-year-old offering. We like the Double Cask version for its balance of flavors derived from American and European oak: sweet vanilla and butterscotch mingling with gingery spice and dried orange peel. But regardless of which Macallan 18 you’re offered, it’s a good idea to accept. You’ll be enjoying a fine dram no matter what.

[$330; themacallan.com]

