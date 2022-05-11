9. Macallan 18-Year-Old Double CaskGet It
Scotland’s most famous single malt has several lines in its core range—Sherry Oak, Double Cask, and Triple Cask Matured—and each one of them boasts an 18-year-old offering. We like the Double Cask version for its balance of flavors derived from American and European oak: sweet vanilla and butterscotch mingling with gingery spice and dried orange peel. But regardless of which Macallan 18 you’re offered, it’s a good idea to accept. You’ll be enjoying a fine dram no matter what.
[$330; themacallan.com]
