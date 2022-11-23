‘Tis the season to be boozy. Responsibly enjoying alcohol during the holidays is life’s consolation prize for the fact Santa isn’t real. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the good stuff by reaching for the top shelf at the liquor store. Whether as a gift for the connoisseur of the family, a host present for a dinner party, or something for yourself to enjoy by the fire after the kids have gone to sleep, booze and cocktail accoutrements make for foolproof alcohol gifts for spirits lovers.

From a hand-made copper flask to a premium pair of crystal tumblers to a corkscrew made with exceptional craftsmanship from a village in France, here are the best alcohol gifts for the spirits lover in your life.

1. Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Few gins inspire winter cocktails as much as this rich and opulent Indian craft expression. It’s made in copper pot stills with sub-continental botanicals such as Darjeeling green tea, vetiver, and coriander. Jaisalmer is a unique aromatic experience that also delivers in taste. It makes a fragrant martini that elevates the concept of spiced holiday spirits. It also pairs well with the richness of holiday comfort food.

2. Flor De Caña 25

Flor De Caña rum derives its richness from the volcanic soil surrounding Nicaragua’s San Cristóbol Volcan, and this 25-year-old rum is the pinnacle expression of the 85-year-old rum distillery that prides itself on taking care of the local community as well as the planet—never adding any sugar or other additives. It’s rich and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, wood, and dark chocolate—perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks.