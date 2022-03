2. Amaro Averna Get It

With a strong backbone of earthy, bitter flavors, this Sicilian liqueur is made with the essential oils of lemons and bitter oranges. It’s the perfect addition for a more complex whiskey sour, says Jeremiah Duncan, beverage director at Wood in Chicago. “I also get notes of black tea and root beer from it,” Duncan says.

[$34.99, 750 ml bottle; drizly.com]

