3. J. Rieger's Caffe Amaro

Think of amaro and your mind probably drifts to the idyllic producing regions of Italy, not Missouri. But hear us out: J. Rieger’s Caffe Amaro, made in collaboration with Kansas City-based coffee roasters, is one that can stand with the best of ‘em. “The Caffe Amaro has become a favorite over the years, with a distinct coffee aroma on the nose and layers of flavor beneath it,” says James Beard Award-winning bartender Charles Joly, co-founder of Crafthouse Cocktails. “The bitterness lands squarely and doesn’t hold back—and that is one of the key attributes we should see in the category.” He recommends sipping it neat or using it in place of a coffee liqueur.

[$29.99, 750 ml bottle; drizly.com]

