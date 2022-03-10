4. Cardamaro Get It

For those who don’t love the bitter bite of amaro, try Cardamaro, recommends Chuckiy Bement, beverage director of B. Hospitality (The Bristol, Formento’s) in Chicago. It’s made with milk thistle and cardoon (in the sunflower family), which make it a great aperitif or digestif. You can use it instead of vermouth in a cocktail. While light, it still has the spiced components that draw people toward amaro in the first place. And, for its story, it’s made at a historic winery in Canelli owned by the founding family. The cellars also happen to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

[$22.99, 750 ml bottle; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!