5. Amaro Dell'Erborista

For those looking for a powerful amaro, give Dell’Erborista a try. It’s smoky, bitter, and has hints of amber honey, Bement says. (The smoky qualities come from the herbs and bark that’ve been cooked over woodfire). Bracing and strong, this amaro is one that’s unapologetically in the sipping category, Bement says.

[$64.99, 1L; astorwines.com]

