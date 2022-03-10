7. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root Get It

For a non-alcoholic option that’s as complex as full-proof amari, The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is in a category of its own, says Tyler Jones, bar manager at Life on Mars in Seattle, WA. Sometimes he gets earthy, bitter hemp notes, other times baking spices or rich caramel. Try this hemp-based, non-alcoholic spirit as a boilermaker with a crisp mineral water—or simply pour it over rocks with a grapefruit twist.

[$35; 500 ml; drinkthepathfinder.com]

