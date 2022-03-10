8. Amaro Dell’Etna Antico D’Erbre Get It

Fragrant blood oranges grown at the base of Sicily’s Mt. Etna distinguishes this amaro. Using a recipe from 1901, the makers forage herbs from Mt. Etna. It’s got notes of bitter orange, powdered cocoa, clove, and cinnamon. Expect rich flavor, gentle sweetness, and tremendous terroir from the volcanic soil, says Steven Clement, co-founder of Lost & Found in Cincinnati.

[$36.96; 1L; astorwines.com]

