Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

10. Jacob's Pardon Small Batch

This whiskey’s name isn’t fanciful or fabricated: It comes from an actual pardon, by President Franklin Roosevelt to Jacob Taub and his brother, Abner, who were convicted during Prohibition for transporting barrel scraps for use in flavoring illicit spirits. Jacob’s great-nephew Marc Taub, with his son Jake, created this blend to commemorate the family lore. Combining light whiskey with Tennessee whiskey, both components aged at least 8 years, Jacob’s Pardon is rolling out its second batch this spring, proofed at a sturdy 54.65 percent ABV.

[$90; palmbay.com]

