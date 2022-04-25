Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

2. Proof and Wood Seasons 2021 Get it

The different weathers and temperatures that occur throughout a barrel’s aging period all have an impact on the flavor of the whiskey that eventually emerges; Kentucky’s cold winters and hot summers, for example, are partly why the state became ground zero for bourbon. Comprising four whiskies—18-year-old Tennessee whiskey, 14-year-old Indiana light whiskey, 6-year-old Indiana bourbon, and 8-year-old Kentucky corn whiskey—this blend pays homage to the cycles of the seasons throughout the year. It was created by Dave Schmier, a seasoned whiskey producer, who founded the Redemption brand and is blender and bottler of several different expressions under the Proof and Wood label.

[$200; proofandwood.com]

