Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

3. Big Nose Kate Get it

Blended by whiskey industry veteran Mel Heim, Big Nose Kate features a combination of straight rye and American single malt, made with different distillation techniques and aged in a variety of cask types. The whiskey is named for Mary Katherine Horony Cummings, nicknamed Big Nose Kate, a woman of the Wild West whose Wikipedia page is worth a read. And, true to its moniker, the spirit has a big nose, bursting with complex aromas that are fulfilled on the palate.

[$39; bignosekate.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!