Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

4. Lost Lantern American Vatted Malt Edition No. 1 Get it

Single malt made by American distillers is a pretty new thing, with most producers—like Balcones, Virginia Distillery Co., and Westward Whiskey—starting up in the last 15 years or so. That makes the existence of this vatted malt—a blend of six different single malts made across the U.S., from Nantucket to Seattle, and collaboratively blended by all the distillers together—all the more impressive. Lost Lantern’s mission is to “shine a light” on the country’s best craft distillers and, in support of that, the company publishes extensive details on each of the component casks in this blend on its website.

[$120; lostlanternwhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!