Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

5. Sweetens Cove Kennessee

As celebrity whiskies go, Sweetens Cove—backed by Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick, among others—leads the pack. Blended by Marianne Eaves, an industry veteran with the likes of Woodford Reserve and Castle & Key on her resume, the first two batches of Sweetens Cove were made up entirely of Tennessee bourbon. But the latest release mixes in Kentucky bourbon—hence the name—and finishes the blend with toasted sugar maple wood. It also hits a much more affordable price point, which should sweeten the deal even further.

[$60; sweetenscovespirits.com]

