Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

6. Wolves x Willett Get it

Low-key one of the best blends being made in the U.S., Wolves is put together by master distiller and blender Marko Karakasevic of Charbay. Each batch is unique and often includes some of Charbay’s own whiskey distilled from beer, but in this case, the blend features rye from Kentucky’s Willett Distillery along with rye made at Indiana’s MGP Distillery and aged in Sonoma County, California. Wolves releases hit store shelves in limited amounts—the next one is dropping this spring—but you can sign up on the brand’s website for a first chance at snagging a bottle.

[$219; wolveswhiskeyca.com]

