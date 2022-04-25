Best New American Blended Whiskey to Try Now

9. Five Trail Blended American Whiskey Get it

Legacy brewer Molson Coors branched into whiskey recently with this blend, a combination of bourbons from Kentucky and Indiana with single malt whiskey from Colorado, all proofed down with Rocky Mountain water. Despite some of the company’s beers de-emphasizing flavor over other attributes, Five Trail has a surprisingly complex profile, focusing on spice, roasted apples, and plenty of oak. Just don’t put it in the freezer—those mountains are not going to turn blue.

[$60; fivetrail.com]

