To say tequila has been gaining popularity over the last few years is a gross understatement. It’s been barreling along like a freight train. If you don’t consider yourself an aficionado, you may not know there are a few expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila. Banco is unaged and bottled after distilling, while reposado is aged from two months to a year in oak barrels. These are the most accessible (and typically more affordable) than añejo, especially for mixing up cocktails. But that’s not to say all añejos have to break the bank.

But those who like to savor their liquor, á la whiskey or bourbon, will love sipping añejo tequila. This variety is left in oak barrels for at least a year. The aging process can take place in virgin barrels or those that previously stored other spirits like bourbon, whiskey, or even red wine. It gives the tequila a darker amber hue and imparts more flavors and complexity while mellowing out the liquor. Here’s the best añejo tequila to try now.

Best Añejo Tequila to Sip in 2022

1. Tepozán Añejo

Tepozán tequila has been sustainably made from the same recipe in Jalisco, Mexico, for the last quarter of a century. It’s just three natural ingredients: blue agave, spring water, and yeast. The añejo is aged 14 months in Kentucky white oak bourbon barrels before bottling. Tasting notes include hints of butterscotch, hot peppers, and smoked wood.

[$65; tequilatepozan.com]

