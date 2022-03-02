Food & Drink

Best Añejo Tequila to Buy for $65 or Less

Those who like to slowly sip their liquor after a long day, ala whiskey or bourbon, will love exploring these añejo tequilas.
7
Courtesy Image 1 / 7

2. Los Arango Añejo

Get It

Named after the legendary leader of the Mexican revolution, Jose Doroteo Arango (whom many know by the moniker Pancho Villa), this traditionally crafted añejo is made with 100 percent Blue Weber agave. It’s fired in clay ovens, then double distilled, aged for 13 months in small batch American oak barrels, then stored in special blown glass bottles. The honey-hued tequila brings tastes of spice, caramel, vanilla, oak, and pepper that finishes rich and spicy.

[$65; losarangotequila.com]

Bottle of Michter's 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with black container box and rocks glass filled with whiskey

Michter’s 20-Year Bourbon Just Arrived for 2021

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink