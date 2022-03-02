2. Los Arango Añejo Get It

Named after the legendary leader of the Mexican revolution, Jose Doroteo Arango (whom many know by the moniker Pancho Villa), this traditionally crafted añejo is made with 100 percent Blue Weber agave. It’s fired in clay ovens, then double distilled, aged for 13 months in small batch American oak barrels, then stored in special blown glass bottles. The honey-hued tequila brings tastes of spice, caramel, vanilla, oak, and pepper that finishes rich and spicy.

[$65; losarangotequila.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!