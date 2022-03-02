3. Corralejo Añejo Get It

A traditional Mexican staple, Corralejo—which stands out from the crowd of tequila bottles on the shelf with its long, slim profile—is one of the few tequilas made in Guanajuato, instead of the agave-rich state of Jalisco. The Blue Weber agave is entirely hand-harvested, double distilled, then rested in charred American oak barrels for a year. On the palate, this award-winning añejo has hints of oak, caradamom, cocoa, and vanilla. Its finish is full and silky.

[$40; corralejotequila.com]

