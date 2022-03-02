4. Teremana Añejo Get It

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila company just dropped its añejo expression to round out the portfolio. The award-winning blanco and reposado tequilas are made by roasting blue agave in traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. The añejo is then placed into American whiskey barrels to age. The result is a smooth, complex sipping tequila that offers up vanilla and oak, and a rich, sweet finish.

[$40; teremana.com]

