5. Camarena Añejo

This long-standing tequila brand—since 1761—has racked up the awards over its nearly three decades of distilling. Always made with 100 percent pure Blue Weber agave, the añejo is aged for a year in oak barrels. Toasted oak, roasted apple, and citrus notes mingle with flavors of vanilla and caramel. It goes down smooth.

[$30; tequilacamarena.com]

