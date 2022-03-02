6. 818 Añejo Get It

This new-kid-on-the-block tequila brand was founded by Kendall Jenner. The name is a nod to her area code in the San Fernando Valley, north of LA. It’s already racked up awards and accolades. The añejo expression is aged for at least one year in white oak barrels, then blended with an extra añejo to give it deeper flavor. You get the familiar tasting notes of vanilla with some herbal hits. The aroma is reminiscent of caramel, nuts, and citrus—and the finish is on the sweeter side.

[$65; drink818.com]

