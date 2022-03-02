7. Cazadores Añejo Get It

Created from the same 1922 recipe that started the brand, this añejo starts off by being double distilled and double fermented—a seven-step process that’s fully sustainable and produces zero waste. It’s then aged for at least a year, and up to three years, in virgin American oak barrels to render the color amber. The complex flavor is reminiscent of black pepper, cinnamon, vanilla, and oak, with notes of chocolate and fruit.

[$35; cazadores.com]

