8. 1800 Añejo

Though its reposado is one of the best bangs for your buck in the tequila world, don’t sleep on the añejo. It’s made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave that’s 8 to 12 years old before it’s harvested to create the mash. After distilling, the tequila is then aged for at least 14 months in French oak barrels. The dark brown añejo boasts charred oak, vanilla, and butterscotch flavors that starts smooth and finishes with a bit of spice.

[$50; 1800tequila.com]

