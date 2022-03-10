2. Aperol Get It

Grab a bottle of Aperol to hold you over until your next Italian vacation. The flavors of bitter orange and rhubarb in this vibrant orange aperitif open up the palate and rev up your appetite, says Danielle Falsetto, corporate beverage director with Handcrafted Hospitality Group in Florida. The century-old aperitif is the base of the eponymous Aperol Spritz, which is made by pouring three parts Prosecco; 2 parts Aperol; 1 splash of soda and an orange slice garnish.

[$19.99, 750 ml; totalwine.com]

