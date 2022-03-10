Food & Drink

Master the Art of Aperitivo Hour: Best Apertifs to Mix in Cocktails or Sip Before Dinner

Campari
3. Campari

An absolute classic that’s been around since 1860, Campari is unmistakably red and made with a secret recipe that includes more than five dozen bitter herbs and aromatic plants. Deeply bitter with orange notes, Campari is great on the rocks with a big slice of orange, says Adam Montgomerie, Bar Manager at Hawksmoor in New York City. But it also works well in pre-dinner drinks like an Americano with sweet vermouth and soda, a negroni with sweet vermouth and gin, and a boulevardier with sweet vermouth and bourbon.

[$26.99, 750 ml; totalwine.com]

