3. Campari Get It

An absolute classic that’s been around since 1860, Campari is unmistakably red and made with a secret recipe that includes more than five dozen bitter herbs and aromatic plants. Deeply bitter with orange notes, Campari is great on the rocks with a big slice of orange, says Adam Montgomerie, Bar Manager at Hawksmoor in New York City. But it also works well in pre-dinner drinks like an Americano with sweet vermouth and soda, a negroni with sweet vermouth and gin, and a boulevardier with sweet vermouth and bourbon.

[$26.99, 750 ml; totalwine.com]

