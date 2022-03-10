5. Pomp & Whimsy Gin Liqueur Get It

Pomp & Whimsy is great in a gin and tonic. “But it’s also sneaky good as an aperitif either up or over a big rock,” says Kris Baljak, beverage director at Oscar Wilde in New York City. “Because it’s gin-based, you get a nice botanical hit with soft sweetness.” This liqueur is infused with botanicals including juniper, coriander, grapefruit, orange, lychee, and more.

[$32.99, 750 ml; reservebar.com]

