6. Génépy Get It

Génépy has a flavor profile akin to green chartreuse, but it comes at a more approachable price point, says Tanner Agar, owner and creative director of Apothecary in Dallas, TX. Piney, bright, and herbal, the aperitif is made with 30 alpine herbs. Agar suggests pairing equal parts génépy and mezcal.

[$26.99, 750ml; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!