Food & Drink

Master the Art of Aperitivo Hour: Best Apertifs to Mix in Cocktails or Sip Before Dinner

Noilly Prat Extra Dry
6
Courtesy Image 6 / 6

7. Noilly Prat Extra Dry

Get It

Have you ever made a cocktail at home that turned out a tad too sweet? Grab a bottle of Noilly Prat Extra Dry to balance it out. It plays a great supporting role in cocktails, helping bring out bright, fresh flavors like cucumber and citrus, says Angel Marrero, beverage director and mixologist at Jattö in Miami, FL. “I love how well-rounded this apertif is,” Marrero says. “It has hints of herbs and earth without losing its white wine roots.”

[$11.99, 750ml; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink