7. Noilly Prat Extra Dry

Have you ever made a cocktail at home that turned out a tad too sweet? Grab a bottle of Noilly Prat Extra Dry to balance it out. It plays a great supporting role in cocktails, helping bring out bright, fresh flavors like cucumber and citrus, says Angel Marrero, beverage director and mixologist at Jattö in Miami, FL. “I love how well-rounded this apertif is,” Marrero says. “It has hints of herbs and earth without losing its white wine roots.”

[$11.99, 750ml; drizly.com]

