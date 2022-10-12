10. Maker’s Mark Cask StrengthGet it
Maker’s Mark is one of the most well-known bourbon brands in the world. It’s classic is also one of the best bargains in the whiskey marketplace. If you enjoy that whiskey but wish it had a little more kick to it, we suggest trying Maker’s Mark Cask Strength. This non-chill-filtered bourbon ranges in proof from 108 to 114. Regardless of the batch, you’re likely to find tasting notes of vanilla, oak, toffee, dried fruits, and gentle spices.
[$52; makersmark.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top