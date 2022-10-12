2. Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea Cask StrengthGet it
If you have limited experience with Jefferson’s Ocean Aged Bourbon, you might think it’s simply a gimmick. The whiskey ages on the open ocean as a ship travels all over the globe. Regardless of whether or not this type of aging with the waves constantly moving the liquid imparts any other flavors, we don’t know. What we do know is its Cask Strength expression is 112 proof and is known for its unique flavor profile featuring notes of chocolate, oak, vanilla, and salted caramel.
[$99.99; jeffersonsbourbon.com]
