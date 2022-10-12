Food & Drink

10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now

A bottle of Old Ezra Extra Aged 7-Year
9
Courtesy image 3 / 9

4. Old Ezra Extra Aged 7-Year

Get it

If you only try one barrel-proof bourbon on this list, make it the highly underrated Old Ezra Extra Aged 7-Year. Matured for a minimum of seven years in new, charred American oak casks, this popular whiskey is known for its multi-dimensional, well-balanced flavor profile featuring notes of rich oak, toasted vanilla beans, sticky toffee, brown sugar, and warming winter spices. 

[$65.99; ezrabrooks.com]  

