10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now

6. Stellum Bourbon

If you’ve never tried Stellum Bourbon, what are you waiting for? You’re missing out on this blend of straight bourbons from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. This 114.98-proof blend is known for its bold, robust flavor profile featuring hints of toasted marshmallows, vanilla beans, rich oak, dried cherries, cinnamon sugar, and cracked black pepper. It’s spicy, sweet, and highly memorable. 

[$54.99; stellum.com

