9. Booker’sGet it
There are few barrel-proof bourbons more respected than Jim Beam’s small batch expression of Booker’s. This award-winning whiskey is known for its barrel-strength, uncut, and unfiltered flavor. Depending on the batch you purchase, the flavor and proof will be slightly different. But you can guarantee you’ll end up with a bold, slightly spicy whiskey with flavors of vanilla, caramel, fresh leather, dried fruits, rich oak, and wintry spices.
[$99.99; bookersbourbon.com]
