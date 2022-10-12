Food & Drink

10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now

9. Booker’s

There are few barrel-proof bourbons more respected than Jim Beam’s small batch expression of Booker’s. This award-winning whiskey is known for its barrel-strength, uncut, and unfiltered flavor. Depending on the batch you purchase, the flavor and proof will be slightly different. But you can guarantee you’ll end up with a bold, slightly spicy whiskey with flavors of vanilla, caramel, fresh leather, dried fruits, rich oak, and wintry spices. 

[$99.99; bookersbourbon.com]  

