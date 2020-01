Atkins Park in Atlanta, GA

Join in an all-day celebration at Atkins Park this Mardi Gras with beers, jambalaya, po’ boys, king cake, beads, and gumbo. Founded in 1922, the North Highland Avenue spot is the ATL’s oldest continuously licensed tavern and it has a beer list long enough to keep modern-day brew fans happy.

